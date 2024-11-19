Left Menu

SAD Leaders Urged to Show Remorse in Sacrilege Case Controversy

The Supreme Court has advised Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia to express remorse for their derogatory remarks against Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh. The court emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity and asked the former judge to set aside his ego and move forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:20 IST
The Supreme Court has called upon prominent Shiromani Akali Dal figures, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, to express regret over their derogatory statements targeting former judge Ranjit Singh, who led an inquiry into sacrilege incidents in Punjab.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar urged the leaders and the retired judge to prioritize reconciliation. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining public decorum, the court suggested that all parties involved demonstrate humility, advising Justice Singh to overlook ego and continue his journey.

The court highlighted the derogatory nature of the leaders' comments, which Justice Singh deemed defamatory, as it adjourned the matter for two weeks to allow for potential resolution. This case roots back to 2019 when Singh's plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

