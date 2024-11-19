Left Menu

Karnataka Wine Merchants Revoke Statewide Strike Plan

The Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association in Karnataka has reversed its decision to stop liquor sales on November 20, following a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The association initially planned the strike alleging corruption within the Excise Department. The CM promised to review their demands and address grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Wine Merchants' Association in Karnataka has retracted its decision to halt liquor sales across the state on November 20, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

Previously, the association had planned a statewide stop in liquor sales in protest against what it termed "rampant corruption" in the Excise Department and the government's "failure" to address its demands. However, a recent meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resulted in assurances that their issues would be reviewed, prompting the association to call off the strike.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised measures to ensure compliance among officials and stated that the Excise Commissioner will oversee a crackdown on any harassment of wine merchants. He also highlighted the potential implementation of a counseling system for the transfer of excise officials and requested a formal report outlining the challenges faced by the merchants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

