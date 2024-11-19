Tensions Rise as Houthis Target Vessel in the Red Sea

A spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group announced they had conducted a missile attack on a vessel navigating the Red Sea. The statement lacked specific details about the timing of the strike.

Reports have surfaced from a ship passing through the Red Sea, indicating missiles were seen splashing into the waters nearby on Sunday and Monday.

The situation adds to the growing tensions in the strategically significant Red Sea area, raising further concerns over maritime safety and security.

