Tensions Rise as Houthis Target Vessel in the Red Sea
The Yemen-based, Iran-aligned Houthi forces claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a vessel in the Red Sea. A ship reported missiles in the region on Sunday and Monday. The situation raises concerns over maritime security in the strategic waterway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:16 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group announced they had conducted a missile attack on a vessel navigating the Red Sea. The statement lacked specific details about the timing of the strike.
Reports have surfaced from a ship passing through the Red Sea, indicating missiles were seen splashing into the waters nearby on Sunday and Monday.
The situation adds to the growing tensions in the strategically significant Red Sea area, raising further concerns over maritime safety and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
