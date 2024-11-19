Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Houthis Target Vessel in the Red Sea

The Yemen-based, Iran-aligned Houthi forces claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a vessel in the Red Sea. A ship reported missiles in the region on Sunday and Monday. The situation raises concerns over maritime security in the strategic waterway.

A spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group announced they had conducted a missile attack on a vessel navigating the Red Sea. The statement lacked specific details about the timing of the strike.

Reports have surfaced from a ship passing through the Red Sea, indicating missiles were seen splashing into the waters nearby on Sunday and Monday.

The situation adds to the growing tensions in the strategically significant Red Sea area, raising further concerns over maritime safety and security.

