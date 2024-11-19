Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Cash, Liquor, and Violations

The Maharashtra assembly elections saw seizures of illicit goods worth Rs 660.16 crore. With 8,678 complaints filed via the C-Vigil app, 8,668 were resolved, highlighting the efficient enforcement of the poll code. The state's election process benefits from rigorous oversight and technology-driven measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:21 IST
Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Cash, Liquor, and Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra have seized cash, alcohol, and other illegal items worth Rs 660.16 crore during the state assembly elections under the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office revealed that from October 15 to November 18, 8,678 complaints were lodged via the Election Commission's C-Vigil app, with an impressive resolution of 8,668 cases.

The seized assets include cash, alcohol, drugs, and precious metals. Vigilant enforcement measures and the technological aid of the C-Vigil app ensured fair play among the 4,136 candidates vying for seats in 288 constituencies, as the state prepares to vote on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024