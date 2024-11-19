Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Cash, Liquor, and Violations

Authorities in Maharashtra have seized cash, alcohol, and other illegal items worth Rs 660.16 crore during the state assembly elections under the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office revealed that from October 15 to November 18, 8,678 complaints were lodged via the Election Commission's C-Vigil app, with an impressive resolution of 8,668 cases.

The seized assets include cash, alcohol, drugs, and precious metals. Vigilant enforcement measures and the technological aid of the C-Vigil app ensured fair play among the 4,136 candidates vying for seats in 288 constituencies, as the state prepares to vote on November 20.

