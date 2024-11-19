Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Cash, Liquor, and Violations
The Maharashtra assembly elections saw seizures of illicit goods worth Rs 660.16 crore. With 8,678 complaints filed via the C-Vigil app, 8,668 were resolved, highlighting the efficient enforcement of the poll code. The state's election process benefits from rigorous oversight and technology-driven measures.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Maharashtra have seized cash, alcohol, and other illegal items worth Rs 660.16 crore during the state assembly elections under the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.
The Chief Electoral Officer's office revealed that from October 15 to November 18, 8,678 complaints were lodged via the Election Commission's C-Vigil app, with an impressive resolution of 8,668 cases.
The seized assets include cash, alcohol, drugs, and precious metals. Vigilant enforcement measures and the technological aid of the C-Vigil app ensured fair play among the 4,136 candidates vying for seats in 288 constituencies, as the state prepares to vote on November 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Illicit Activities Yields Huge Seizures
Rising Drone Seizures: BSF's Technological Edge Against Cross-Border Threats
Massive Election Seizures in Thane: Crackdown Ahead of Polls
Liquor Seizures Highlight High-Stakes By-Polls in Karnataka
Top Financial Tidbits: Closures, Seizures & Reforms