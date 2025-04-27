Punjab's War Against Drugs: Major Seizures and Demolition Operations Mark Success

In a determined effort to curb illegal drug trade, Punjab has reported significant breakthroughs under the leadership of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. A key operation intercepted 2,240 liters of Extra Neutral Alcohol, averting a potential hooch disaster. This marks a critical step in the state's anti-drug campaign.

Highlighting the operation's success, Cheema said authorities have registered numerous cases and made over 7,500 arrests. The coordinated efforts of the Excise and Police departments have led to significant seizures, including heroin, opium, cannabis, and millions of illegal tablets.

Alongside drug confiscations, demolition of illegal structures continues in notorious drug areas, reclaiming these spaces. Police actions, such as those in Jalandhar's Lakhanpal village, demonstrate the government's commitment to eradicating the drug menace and restoring law and order.

