Karnataka High Court Boosts Compensation for Accident Victim’s Family

The Karnataka High Court has significantly increased the compensation awarded to the family of a 19-year-old diploma student, M S Srihari, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in 2019. Originally awarded Rs 1.53 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, the court has now enhanced this amount to Rs 21,28,800.

This revised compensation is to be paid upfront by the insurance company, which can later reclaim the sum from the vehicle's owner. The ruling was passed by a division bench headed by Justices K S Mudagal and Vijayakumar A Patil.

The accident occurred when Srihari was riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle driven recklessly at high speed, causing a crash on the Hejjala-Kempadyapanahalli Road near Bengaluru. The High Court adhered to the 'pay and recover' principle and adjusted the compensation, considering Srihari's potential future earnings.

