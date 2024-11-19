Zelenskiy Urges Germany for Missile Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to Germany for increased military support, emphasizing the need for enhanced long-range strike capabilities. His call seeks to bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy made this plea during a press briefing held in Kyiv, where he was joined by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The Ukrainian leader underscored the urgency of the situation, highlighting the critical role Germany could play in aiding Ukraine's defense strategy.

His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with Ukraine seeking additional military resources and international diplomatic support. The request to Germany reflects Ukraine's strategic need for stronger defense mechanisms against Russian forces.

