Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Germany for Missile Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Germany to strengthen Ukraine's defense by supporting its longer-range strike capabilities to counter Russia. This statement was made during a joint press briefing in Kyiv with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:39 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Germany for Missile Support
Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to Germany for increased military support, emphasizing the need for enhanced long-range strike capabilities. His call seeks to bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy made this plea during a press briefing held in Kyiv, where he was joined by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The Ukrainian leader underscored the urgency of the situation, highlighting the critical role Germany could play in aiding Ukraine's defense strategy.

His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with Ukraine seeking additional military resources and international diplomatic support. The request to Germany reflects Ukraine's strategic need for stronger defense mechanisms against Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024