JD(U) Muslim Leaders Resign Over Waqf Bill Support, Citing Secular Betrayal

Two Muslim leaders from JD(U) have resigned due to the party's backing of the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. The leaders, expressing their disillusionment with JD(U)'s secular stance, claim the bill compromises Muslims' rights and violates constitutional principles, significantly affecting the party's long-standing minority support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:14 IST
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two prominent Muslim leaders from the Janata Dal (United) have stepped down in protest against the party's endorsement of the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling the move as a betrayal of secular values. Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, the Minority State Secretary, tendered his resignation, declaring that the party has lost the trust of its Muslim supporters.

In his resignation letter to party president Nitish Kumar, Malik expressed profound disillusionment, emphasizing that Indian Muslims once viewed JD(U) as a champion of secularism. 'The support expressed by JD(U) MP Lallan Singh for the bill in Lok Sabha has deeply wounded Muslim sentiments,' he wrote, describing the bill as anti-Muslim.

Mohammed Kasim Ansari, another key JD(U) figure, also resigned, citing similar concerns. He conveyed his disappointment over JD(U)'s stance on the bill, which was passed in Parliament after a heated debate with 128 votes in favor. Both leaders criticized the bill for infringing on constitutional rights and damaging the party's relationship with its minority supporters.

