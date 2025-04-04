BJP MP Agarwal Voices Strong Support for Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill

BJP Lok Sabha MP Damodar Agarwal offered firm support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that the legislation's significance will become clear over time. During an interaction with ANI, Agarwal highlighted the public anticipation surrounding the bill's passage, underscoring its role in ensuring Waqf institutions are subject to legal scrutiny.

Agarwal noted the bill's provisions that uphold the principle that no institution, Waqf or otherwise, is beyond the purview of the judiciary. He shared that support for the bill transcends religious and community lines, with backing from sensible individuals within the Muslim community as well as from Hindus and other sections of society.

Echoing similar sentiments, Agarwal reiterated that the bill establishes a foundation of equality among institutions. The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 followed extensive debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, occurring after recommendations from a Joint Parliamentary Committee were integrated to improve its efficacy and administration of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)