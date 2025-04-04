Left Menu

BJP MP Agarwal Voices Strong Support for Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal strongly supports the newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill. He emphasizes that it holds all institutions accountable to the law and garners widespread support, even within the Muslim community. The bill aims to improve administration of Waqf properties and ensures equality before the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:53 IST
BJP MP Agarwal Voices Strong Support for Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill
BJP MP Damodar Agarwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Lok Sabha MP Damodar Agarwal offered firm support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that the legislation's significance will become clear over time. During an interaction with ANI, Agarwal highlighted the public anticipation surrounding the bill's passage, underscoring its role in ensuring Waqf institutions are subject to legal scrutiny.

Agarwal noted the bill's provisions that uphold the principle that no institution, Waqf or otherwise, is beyond the purview of the judiciary. He shared that support for the bill transcends religious and community lines, with backing from sensible individuals within the Muslim community as well as from Hindus and other sections of society.

Echoing similar sentiments, Agarwal reiterated that the bill establishes a foundation of equality among institutions. The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 followed extensive debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, occurring after recommendations from a Joint Parliamentary Committee were integrated to improve its efficacy and administration of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025