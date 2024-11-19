Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Nepotism Scandal Unveiled

A Raipur special court has placed Taman Singh Sonwani and Shravan Kumar Goyal in seven-day CBI custody over a nepotism scam in Chhattisgarh. Allegations include the recruitment of political families into government posts through manipulated CGPSC exams, with evidence of bribes totaling Rs 45 lakh.

A special court in Raipur has remanded Taman Singh Sonwani, the former chairman of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, and Shravan Kumar Goyal to seven-day custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation. The duo faces charges of corruption linked to allegedly manipulating the 2022 state public service examinations to favor politically-connected candidates.

Authorities arrested Sonwani and Goyal amid claims of a ''nepotism scam'' wherein positions within the government were improperly filled with relatives of politicians and bureaucrats. The special court's decision follows the scandal involving the purported bribery of Rs 45 lakh for acquiring high-ranking government positions for Goyal's immediate family.

The scandal has been under scrutiny since July following grievances filed against Sonwani and others. The CBI charges align with the broader concern of nepotism within Chhattisgarh's examination and selection processes under the recently ousted Congress government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

