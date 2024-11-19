Iran's Nuclear Stockpile Surge: A New Global Concern
Iran has increased its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium, according to an IAEA report. As of October 26, Iran possesses 182.3 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%. Despite Iran's claims of peaceful intent, concerns persist over potential nuclear weapon development, with limited cooperation with the IAEA.
Iran has reportedly escalated its accumulation of uranium enriched close to weapons-grade levels, defying international requests, according to a United Nations nuclear watchdog document accessed by The Associated Press.
The International Atomic Energy Agency disclosed that by October 26, Iran possessed 182.3 kilograms of uranium, enriched up to 60%. This marks an increase of 17.6 kilograms since August.
Concerns continue as the IAEA reported that Iran's overall enriched uranium reserves have grown, amid Tehran's consistent assertions that its nuclear activities remain peaceful. Limited cooperation with the IAEA exacerbates these concerns.
