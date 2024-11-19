Tensions Rise in Beldanga: Political Leaders Demand Action
Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader in West Bengal, urges central force deployment in Beldanga following violent clashes between communities triggered by objectionable messages at a religious festival. The incident mirrored unrest elsewhere during festival season. Allegations fly against the state government for failing to control the situation effectively.
In the wake of escalating tensions between communities in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, West Bengal's opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, from the BJP, has called for central force deployment in the troubled region.
The unrest was sparked by objectionable messages displayed on a digital board during a religious festival, leading to widespread clashes and property damage.
Amid criticisms of the state government's handling of the situation, Adhikari emphasized the need for a high-level investigation, highlighting a pattern of unrest during recent festivals across the region.
