Tensions Rise in Beldanga: Political Leaders Demand Action

In the wake of escalating tensions between communities in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, West Bengal's opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, from the BJP, has called for central force deployment in the troubled region.

The unrest was sparked by objectionable messages displayed on a digital board during a religious festival, leading to widespread clashes and property damage.

Amid criticisms of the state government's handling of the situation, Adhikari emphasized the need for a high-level investigation, highlighting a pattern of unrest during recent festivals across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)