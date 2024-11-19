U.S. Sanctions Senior Hamas Officials Amid Rising Tensions

The United States intensified its pressure on Hamas by announcing sanctions against six of its senior officials, as confirmed by the U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday. This move is part of Washington's broader efforts to mediate a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The individuals targeted in the sanctions are key representatives from Hamas's military and fundraising wings. One of the notable figures is Abd al-Rahman Ismail abd al-Rahman Ghanimat, a veteran of the group's military operations. The U.S. Treasury highlighted the misleading dual roles of these officials, who publicly act legitimately while secretly facilitating terrorist activities and money transfers into Gaza.

U.S. officials are pressing Turkey to reconsider hosting high-level members of Hamas. While reports suggest a shift of Hamas leadership from Qatar to Turkey, the U.S. State Department remains cautious but firm in its opposition to any nation providing sanctuary to those affiliated with the group. The conflict has claimed numerous lives, with substantial humanitarian crises persisting in Gaza as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)