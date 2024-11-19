Left Menu

Leprosy Patients to Vote for the First Time in Jharkhand Elections

Leprosy patients in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district will vote for the first time in the assembly polls. A dedicated, decorated booth has been set up for them at Snehpur Community Building. This initiative is part of the Election Commission's 'no voter to be left behind' plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:37 IST
In a landmark move, 57 people afflicted with leprosy in Jharkhand's Jamtara district are expected to cast their votes for the first time during the assembly polls on Wednesday, according to an election official.

To facilitate this, a special booth adorned with confetti has been established at the Snehpur Community Building in Mihijam. Booth Level Officer Ujjwal Kumar Mahto confirmed the presence of these voters at Snehpur leprosy colony, noting that the booth was set up under the Election Commission's 'no voter to be left behind' initiative, with essential facilities like ramps and wheelchairs available.

This booth is part of the Jamtara assembly constituency, one of 38 seats participating in the election's second and final round, for which 14,218 polling stations have been arranged across both rural and urban sectors in Jharkhand.

