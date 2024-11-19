U.S. Pushes for Mid-East Ceasefire: Opportunity for Peace

A senior U.S. mediator expressed hope on Tuesday for a breakthrough in ending the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, indicating that gaps are narrowing in the ceasefire talks. White House envoy Amos Hochstein emphasized significant progress following discussions with Lebanese officials.

During a press conference after meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Hochstein highlighted a 'real opportunity' to resolve the conflict. As the U.S. administration seeks to broker a ceasefire, both Lebanon and Hezbollah have shown tentative acceptance of the proposal, though some technical aspects remain unresolved.

As diplomatic interactions continue, Israel remains firm on its demands, including limiting Hezbollah's border presence. Amid escalating military actions, the conflict sees both Lebanon and Israel striving to address longstanding security concerns, with international calls for resolution intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)