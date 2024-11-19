Left Menu

Gurugram District Implements Work-from-Home Amid Rising Pollution

The Gurugram district administration has directed private companies to implement work-from-home policies for half their staff due to severe air pollution. Construction activities are halted and garbage burning is banned. The Supreme Court has also demanded NCR states enforce strict anti-pollution measures until air quality improves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:55 IST
The Gurugram district administration instructed private sector companies to enable work-from-home arrangements for 50% of their workforce due to escalating air pollution levels within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Under the directive issued by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, companies are to commence these measures from November 20, following the guidelines of GRAP-4.

To combat pollution, the district administration has also suspended construction activities and prohibited garbage burning, urging corporate compliance until the environmental situation improves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

