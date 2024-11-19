Gurugram District Implements Work-from-Home Amid Rising Pollution

The Gurugram district administration instructed private sector companies to enable work-from-home arrangements for 50% of their workforce due to escalating air pollution levels within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Under the directive issued by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, companies are to commence these measures from November 20, following the guidelines of GRAP-4.

To combat pollution, the district administration has also suspended construction activities and prohibited garbage burning, urging corporate compliance until the environmental situation improves.

