Quest for Peace: U.S. Mediator Pursues Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah

A senior U.S. mediator announced progress in efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with both sides considering a U.S. ceasefire proposal. Talks in Lebanon suggest narrowing gaps, but technical details remain. Escalating violence has increased diplomatic urgency as war intensifies on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

There's hope for peace in the Middle East as a senior U.S. mediator reports progress in negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Talks held in Lebanon indicate a narrowing of differences, signaling possible agreement.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stressed the urgency of the situation, describing the ceasefire as "within our grasp" following discussions with the Lebanese government and Iran-backed Hezbollah. While progress has been made, some technical details must be resolved before moving forward.

Intensifying hostilities underscore the urgency for a resolution. Israeli airstrikes have increased and Lebanese Hezbollah retaliation continues. The international community urges adherence to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

