Ultimatum Sparks Action: Minister vs. Uttar Pradesh Police

In a dramatic turn of events, Union Minister Anupriya Patel forced the hand of Uttar Pradesh police by issuing a two-hour ultimatum after an attack on an Apna Dal (S) worker. Her direct involvement prompted swift arrests, drawing attention to lapses in law enforcement's response.

The confrontation unfolded after Apna Dal (S) president Ajay Patel and his wife were assaulted, with alleged attempts to kidnap their daughter in Kuraihi village. Accused individuals, reportedly intoxicated, invaded the family's home after being denied liquor, escalating the situation to a criminal act.

Minister Patel's criticism of the police reflects growing frustration with the state's purported 'zero-tolerance' policy. Her actions spurred immediate police response, leading to three arrests. The episode has prompted broader political commentary, including from Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, questioning the government's effectiveness.

