Left Menu

Ultimatum Sparks Action: Minister vs. Uttar Pradesh Police

Union Minister Anupriya Patel issued a two-hour ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh police, demanding action against individuals involved in an attack on an Apna Dal (S) worker. Her intervention led to the arrest of three suspects, highlighting criticisms of the state's 'zero-tolerance' policy on crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:33 IST
Ultimatum Sparks Action: Minister vs. Uttar Pradesh Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Union Minister Anupriya Patel forced the hand of Uttar Pradesh police by issuing a two-hour ultimatum after an attack on an Apna Dal (S) worker. Her direct involvement prompted swift arrests, drawing attention to lapses in law enforcement's response.

The confrontation unfolded after Apna Dal (S) president Ajay Patel and his wife were assaulted, with alleged attempts to kidnap their daughter in Kuraihi village. Accused individuals, reportedly intoxicated, invaded the family's home after being denied liquor, escalating the situation to a criminal act.

Minister Patel's criticism of the police reflects growing frustration with the state's purported 'zero-tolerance' policy. Her actions spurred immediate police response, leading to three arrests. The episode has prompted broader political commentary, including from Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, questioning the government's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024