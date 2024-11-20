Pentagon Greenlights $100 Million Ukraine Deal

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday approved the sale of military equipment and services valued at $100 million to Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

This deal is significant as Kyiv seeks extensive support to refurbish its military vehicles, along with associated technical assistance, training, and logistical aspects.

The Pentagon emphasized that this potential sale reflects the U.S.' commitment to aiding Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)