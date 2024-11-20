Pentagon Greenlights $100 Million Ukraine Deal
The U.S. Department of State has approved a substantial sale of military equipment worth $100 million to Ukraine. This deal includes refurbishment of vehicles, technical assistance, training, and other logistical support, signifying continued support amidst Ukraine's ongoing needs.
The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday approved the sale of military equipment and services valued at $100 million to Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon.
This deal is significant as Kyiv seeks extensive support to refurbish its military vehicles, along with associated technical assistance, training, and logistical aspects.
The Pentagon emphasized that this potential sale reflects the U.S.' commitment to aiding Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing challenges.
