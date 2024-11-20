Left Menu

Pentagon Greenlights $100 Million Ukraine Deal

The U.S. Department of State has approved a substantial sale of military equipment worth $100 million to Ukraine. This deal includes refurbishment of vehicles, technical assistance, training, and other logistical support, signifying continued support amidst Ukraine's ongoing needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:41 IST
Pentagon Greenlights $100 Million Ukraine Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday approved the sale of military equipment and services valued at $100 million to Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

This deal is significant as Kyiv seeks extensive support to refurbish its military vehicles, along with associated technical assistance, training, and logistical aspects.

The Pentagon emphasized that this potential sale reflects the U.S.' commitment to aiding Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024