Xi Jinping Explores Transcontinental Rail Initiative

Chinese President Xi Jinping is considering supporting a transcontinental rail project connecting Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil. Bolivian President Luis Arce discussed the plan with Xi, highlighting China's potential involvement in financing lithium and mining projects during a meeting at the G20 summit in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 03:39 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown interest in a bold new infrastructure project: a transcontinental rail line stretching from a Peruvian port through Bolivia and into Brazil. This announcement came following a meeting with Bolivian President Luis Arce at the G20 summit in Brazil.

Arce took to social media platform X to share insights from their discussions, emphasizing China's role in potentially financing not only the rail line but also other Bolivian mining ventures, including those centered on lithium extraction.

The implications of Chinese investment in Bolivian resources could reshape the region's economy, especially in sectors reliant on mining and export logistics, marking a significant step in Sino-Latin American relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

