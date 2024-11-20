Left Menu

Delhi Government Implements Work-from-Home Policy Amid Pollution Concerns

Due to increasing pollution in the city, Delhi's government has decided that half of its office staff will work from home. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the decision, adding that further discussions with officers are planned. Office timings have also been staggered to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:08 IST
Delhi Government Implements Work-from-Home Policy Amid Pollution Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As pollution levels in Delhi rise, the government has decided that 50% of its staff will now work from home, announced Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

Rai communicated the decision via a post on X, stating that its implementation would be discussed with officers later that day.

Previously, the government introduced staggered office timings — with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices operating from 8.30 am to 5 pm, and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024