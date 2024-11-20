Delhi Government Implements Work-from-Home Policy Amid Pollution Concerns

As pollution levels in Delhi rise, the government has decided that 50% of its staff will now work from home, announced Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

Rai communicated the decision via a post on X, stating that its implementation would be discussed with officers later that day.

Previously, the government introduced staggered office timings — with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices operating from 8.30 am to 5 pm, and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)