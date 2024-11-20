Delhi Government Implements Work-from-Home Policy Amid Pollution Concerns
Due to increasing pollution in the city, Delhi's government has decided that half of its office staff will work from home. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the decision, adding that further discussions with officers are planned. Office timings have also been staggered to address these concerns.
As pollution levels in Delhi rise, the government has decided that 50% of its staff will now work from home, announced Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.
Rai communicated the decision via a post on X, stating that its implementation would be discussed with officers later that day.
Previously, the government introduced staggered office timings — with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices operating from 8.30 am to 5 pm, and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
