Delhi High Court Stays Progress in Chidambaram's Aircel-Maxis Case

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the Aircel-Maxis case, temporarily halting proceedings against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. The action follows Chidambaram's petition against the trial court's cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, which accuses him of money laundering.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while listing the case for further hearing on January 22, emphasized that proceedings would be stayed until the next hearing. Chidambaram contends that as a public servant, the alleged actions required a prosecution sanction, which is currently absent.

Chidambaram's defense asserts a lack of necessary prosecution permissions under Section 197(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, citing failures by the ED in adhering to legal protocols. The case, involving charges of corruption and alleged financial misconduct during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister, awaits further evaluation.

