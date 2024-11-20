Left Menu

Potential Air Attack Threat Closes U.S. Embassy in Kyiv

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv will close due to reports of a significant air attack threat. The closure follows Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles against Russian territory. This action escalates tensions as Russia warns of direct NATO involvement and reduces its nuclear strike threshold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:03 IST
The U.S. Department of State has announced the temporary closure of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, following credible information about a possible large-scale air attack on Wednesday. There is a high level of caution as embassy staff have been instructed to remain indoors.

The U.S. embassy's closure coincides with Ukraine's recent missile strike on Russian territory using American-supplied ATACMS, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The strike comes after President Joe Biden's administration granted permission for Ukraine to execute the missile attack.

Russia has repeatedly warned that should Western missiles be launched into its territory, it would treat NATO members as active participants in the conflict. This follows a recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin reducing the threshold for nuclear response amidst rising hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

