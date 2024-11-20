Potential Air Attack Threat Closes U.S. Embassy in Kyiv

The U.S. Department of State has announced the temporary closure of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, following credible information about a possible large-scale air attack on Wednesday. There is a high level of caution as embassy staff have been instructed to remain indoors.

The U.S. embassy's closure coincides with Ukraine's recent missile strike on Russian territory using American-supplied ATACMS, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The strike comes after President Joe Biden's administration granted permission for Ukraine to execute the missile attack.

Russia has repeatedly warned that should Western missiles be launched into its territory, it would treat NATO members as active participants in the conflict. This follows a recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin reducing the threshold for nuclear response amidst rising hostilities.

