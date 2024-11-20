Manipur on Edge: Hunt for Justice After Tragic Murders
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing of six people by suspected Kuki militants, promising justice for the victims. The victims, three women and three children, were found in a river in Jiribam district. Singh praised the CRPF's response and called for peace.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed deep sorrow and anger following the brutal killing of six individuals, including three women and three children, by suspected Kuki militants. The victims were reportedly found in a river in Jiribam district after being taken hostage.
In his Tuesday night address on social media platform X, Singh condemned the horrific acts as a "crime against humanity" and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. The Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing efforts to track down the perpetrators and emphasized his government's commitment to ensuring security and peace in the region.
Singh lauded the quick and decisive action of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during recent clashes, which thwarted attacks aimed at spreading fear among displaced persons residing in relief camps. This response, according to Singh, reinforced the state's resolve to prioritize citizen safety and eradicate violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
