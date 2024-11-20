Deadly Attack Shakes Northwest Pakistan
A suicide attack in northwest Pakistan killed 12 soldiers when militants crashed an explosives-filled vehicle into a military outpost's perimeter wall, damaging the surrounding infrastructure.
A devastating suicide attack in northwest Pakistan has claimed the lives of 12 soldiers. The country's military reported on Wednesday that the assault occurred when militants drove an explosives-loaded vehicle into the perimeter wall of a military outpost.
The attack took place on Tuesday, causing significant damage to the adjoining infrastructure, according to a statement released by the army.
Military officials are on high alert and have condemned the brutal act of terrorism, which underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
