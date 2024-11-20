Deadly Suicide Attack Thwarted in Northwestern Pakistan

A deadly suicide bombing targeted a joint check post in Pakistan's northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of twelve security personnel and six terrorists, as confirmed by the army.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack occurred late Tuesday night in MaliKhel, Bannu district. The suicide bomber attempted to breach the perimeter with an explosive-laden vehicle, though the attempt was thwarted by the troops stationed there.

The explosion led to the partial collapse of a perimeter wall and damage to nearby infrastructure. Injured personnel were promptly transported to a nearby hospital. A curfew has been imposed as a sanitization operation is underway, and security forces reaffirm their commitment to eradicate terrorism, particularly amidst a rise in incidents in the region.

