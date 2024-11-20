Supreme Court Revives Evidence Tampering Case Against Ex-Kerala Minister
The Supreme Court has reinstated criminal proceedings against former Kerala transport minister Antony Raju for allegedly tampering with evidence in a 1990 drug seizure case. The high court previously quashed the case on technical grounds but the top court ruled the proceedings should be concluded within a year.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court reinstated criminal proceedings against Antony Raju, former Kerala transport minister, for allegedly tampering with evidence in a 1990 drug case.
A bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol ruled that the high court's earlier decision to allow new proceedings wasn't erroneous. The top court directed the trial court to complete proceedings within a year, with Raju required to appear on December 20, 2024.
The initial case involved an Australian citizen arrested for smuggling hashish, for which Raju, as the accused's lawyer, allegedly manipulated evidence. The high court had quashed the case on technicalities, but stressed the seriousness of the allegations, urging a fair trial to preserve judicial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drug Bust at Kochi Airport: Tamil Nadu Man Arrested
Detroit Shooting Sparks Legal Proceedings: Four Charged
Trio Nabbed at Kochi Airport with Rs 7.47 Crore Hybrid Ganja Haul
IndiGo Flight's Unexpected Landing: Technical Issue Leads to Kochi Diversion
Kochi Schools Introduce Emoji-Based Evaluation for Young Learners