Strengthening Bonds: Army Chief's Strategic Nepal Visit

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is on a four-day visit to Nepal to enhance defence and strategic cooperation amid evolving regional security dynamics. His itinerary includes talks with Nepalese defence counterparts and a visit to the Shri Muktinath temple, aiming to fortify India-Nepal military relations.

Updated: 20-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:40 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Army Chief's Strategic Nepal Visit
Upendra Dwivedi Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a crucial four-day trip to Nepal, aiming to bolster the already robust defence and strategic ties between the two neighboring nations amid shifting regional security conditions.

On Thursday, Gen Dwivedi will receive the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' bestowed by Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel, a tradition since 1950 that reflects the strong connection between the two military forces.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will engage in extensive discussions with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel and conduct high-level meetings with other key Nepalese leaders in a bid to enhance military cooperation and explore new collaborative opportunities.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

