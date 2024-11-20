Strengthening Bonds: Army Chief's Strategic Nepal Visit

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a crucial four-day trip to Nepal, aiming to bolster the already robust defence and strategic ties between the two neighboring nations amid shifting regional security conditions.

On Thursday, Gen Dwivedi will receive the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' bestowed by Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel, a tradition since 1950 that reflects the strong connection between the two military forces.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will engage in extensive discussions with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel and conduct high-level meetings with other key Nepalese leaders in a bid to enhance military cooperation and explore new collaborative opportunities.

