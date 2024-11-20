Left Menu

Swift Relief Efforts in Wake of Rainawari Fire Tragedy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced relief efforts following a devastating fire in the Rainawari area. Financial and material aid, including Rs 1.30 lakh per household and essential items, are being distributed. Relief efforts include assistance from various funds and plans for long-term rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:45 IST
Swift Relief Efforts in Wake of Rainawari Fire Tragedy
Omar Abdullah Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that immediate relief measures are underway following a devastating fire in the Rainawari locality of the city. The fire has left numerous families homeless, prompting swift governmental action.

According to Abdullah, each affected family received Rs 20,000 in cash assistance, while additional aid of Rs 1.30 lakh per household is being provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Essential supplies such as tents, utensils, and blankets are also being distributed.

Further aid includes Rs one lakh per household from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Efforts for rehabilitation include land allocation policies for displaced families, ensuring shelter before winter's onset. MLA Tanvir Sadiq will also contribute from his Constituency Development Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024