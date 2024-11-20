Swift Relief Efforts in Wake of Rainawari Fire Tragedy
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced relief efforts following a devastating fire in the Rainawari area. Financial and material aid, including Rs 1.30 lakh per household and essential items, are being distributed. Relief efforts include assistance from various funds and plans for long-term rehabilitation.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that immediate relief measures are underway following a devastating fire in the Rainawari locality of the city. The fire has left numerous families homeless, prompting swift governmental action.
According to Abdullah, each affected family received Rs 20,000 in cash assistance, while additional aid of Rs 1.30 lakh per household is being provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Essential supplies such as tents, utensils, and blankets are also being distributed.
Further aid includes Rs one lakh per household from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Efforts for rehabilitation include land allocation policies for displaced families, ensuring shelter before winter's onset. MLA Tanvir Sadiq will also contribute from his Constituency Development Fund.
