Crypto Scandal Unveiled: ED Investigates Bitcoin Election Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Chhattisgarh related to a political Bitcoin transaction case in Maharashtra. It implicates politicians and other figures in a money laundering probe involving a crypto ponzi scam. Audio clips suggest involvement in election funding, sparking political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in Chhattisgarh targeting an employee of an auditing firm, linked to a political Bitcoin transaction case in Maharashtra. This is part of an expansive money laundering investigation, official sources revealed.

The ED's operation includes the property of Gaurav Mehta in Raipur, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The operation coincides with ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, raising political tensions.

BJP accused NCP leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole of using Bitcoin for election funding. The ED's probe into the crypto ponzi scam involves connections with politicians and bureaucrats, with a spotlight on a previous case involving actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

