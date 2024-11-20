International Smuggling Ring Busted: Pregabalin Drugs Seized

Greek authorities have detained an Algerian national in connection with a smuggling operation involving the drug pregabalin. The arrest follows a joint investigation with French police and Europol.

According to police statements, the suspect obtained pregabalin from Greek pharmacies and dispatched them to various locations in France over three years. This week's arrest in Athens halted an attempted transport of over 3,300 tablets.

A broader effort against such smuggling included the Greek coast guard's seizure of a British-flagged vessel carrying nearly four million pregabalin pills, based on intelligence service tips.

