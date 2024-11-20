Left Menu

International Smuggling Ring Busted: Pregabalin Drugs Seized

Greek police have arrested an Algerian man involved in smuggling pregabalin tablets to France. This collaborative effort with French authorities and Europol uncovered a three-year operation. Over 3,300 tablets were seized recently in Athens, part of a larger crackdown on illegal drug shipments between Greece and France.

  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek authorities have detained an Algerian national in connection with a smuggling operation involving the drug pregabalin. The arrest follows a joint investigation with French police and Europol.

According to police statements, the suspect obtained pregabalin from Greek pharmacies and dispatched them to various locations in France over three years. This week's arrest in Athens halted an attempted transport of over 3,300 tablets.

A broader effort against such smuggling included the Greek coast guard's seizure of a British-flagged vessel carrying nearly four million pregabalin pills, based on intelligence service tips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

