Diplomatic Efforts to Cease Fire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Gain Momentum

BEIRUT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomat Amos Hochstein announced plans to visit Israel Wednesday, aiming to finalize a ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, marking progress in resolving the conflict.

After successive meetings in Beirut, Hochstein expressed optimism about a breakthrough following dialogue with Lebanese officials who agreed to the U.S. truce proposition, pending certain conditions.

The ongoing conflict has severely impacted Lebanon since Israel launched an offensive in September, countering Hezbollah's support for Hamas during the recent Gaza war. U.S. efforts aim for resolution ahead of President-elect Trump's January inauguration, with coordination between outgoing and incoming administrations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)