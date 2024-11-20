Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts to Cease Fire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Gain Momentum

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is traveling to Israel to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon after progress in talks in Beirut. The conflict, which started in September, has devastated Lebanon, and efforts are underway to resolve it before the new U.S. administration takes office.

BEIRUT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomat Amos Hochstein announced plans to visit Israel Wednesday, aiming to finalize a ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, marking progress in resolving the conflict.

After successive meetings in Beirut, Hochstein expressed optimism about a breakthrough following dialogue with Lebanese officials who agreed to the U.S. truce proposition, pending certain conditions.

The ongoing conflict has severely impacted Lebanon since Israel launched an offensive in September, countering Hezbollah's support for Hamas during the recent Gaza war. U.S. efforts aim for resolution ahead of President-elect Trump's January inauguration, with coordination between outgoing and incoming administrations underway.

