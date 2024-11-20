Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Maharashtra Cash-for-Votes Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-votes scheme in Maharashtra. Upon attempting to flee to Dubai, Shafi was detained at Ahmedabad airport. The investigation involves misuse of bank accounts and transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a man at Ahmedabad international airport in connection with a Maharashtra cash-for-votes case linked to money laundering activities. Official sources confirmed that Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi was detained while allegedly attempting to escape to Dubai.

Shafi's arrest comes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the ED investigates a massive laundering operation associated with Malegaon-based trader Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman. Meman allegedly misused multiple bank accounts, conducting transactions worth over Rs 100 crore.

The case, flagged by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, is dubbed as a 'vote jihad scam'. It involves allegations that cash was offered to voters during Maharashtra's assembly polls. The ED continues its detailed probe into illicit fund routing through bank accounts using common people's credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

