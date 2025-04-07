Reviving the Legacy: Congress Strategizes for Future at Ahmedabad Session
The Congress leadership will convene in Ahmedabad for the AICC session on April 8-9. Key discussions will center around national politics, party rejuvenation, and upcoming electoral strategies. This historic session marks significant anniversaries and aims to restore the party's influence through organizational empowerment and strategic resolutions.
- Country:
- India
The Congress will hold a pivotal brainstorming session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, focusing on reviving its electoral fortunes and strengthening party organization. Key strategies for upcoming assembly polls will be finalized during this conclave, expected to bring major announcements about empowering district Congress presidents and increasing accountability.
Themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh,' the gathering will see over 1,700 AICC members discussing critical national issues and molding the future direction of Indian politics. The event coincides with the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency and the 150th anniversary of Sardar Patel's birth, reaffirming the party's historic ties to Gujarat.
In preparation, high-level meetings with district unit chiefs have emphasized decentralizing candidate selection to empower district committees. With challenges looming in notable state elections, Congress aims to counter recent electoral setbacks and energize its base for upcoming battles against the NDA and beyond in 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
