BJP's Internal Strife: A Cautionary Tale for Maharashtra's Political Landscape

Infighting within the BJP's Chandrapur unit has prompted Shobhatai Fadnavis to caution against the party becoming like Congress. The division arose after Sudhir Mungantiwar organized a separate event on the BJP's foundation day, bypassing the official program led by Kishor Jorgewar, raising concerns about party cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:36 IST
BJP's Internal Strife: A Cautionary Tale for Maharashtra's Political Landscape
  • India

Internal tensions within the Chandrapur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have surfaced, prompting a severe admonition from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' aunt, Shobhatai Fadnavis. Her warnings came as a response to senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's decision to bypass an official BJP event.

The controversy erupted when Mungantiwar organized an independent event on BJP's foundation day, in direct conflict with the official program conducted by local MLA Kishor Jorgewar. This move spurred Shobhatai Fadnavis to caution party members about resembling Congress in internal dissent and advised maintaining BJP's identity.

Shobhatai Fadnavis voiced her discontent during the foundation day event, emphasizing unity amid serious external issues and opposing factions. The origins of the conflict trace back to the 2024 Assembly elections, when resistance to Jorgewar's induction by Mungantiwar led to lasting discord within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

