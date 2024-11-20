Left Menu

Preventive Arrest Stirs Tensions Amidst Community Clash

West Bengal Police arrested BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar to prevent potential disruption in violence-hit Beldanga. Majumdar faced arrest under Section 170 of the BNSS as prohibitory orders were in place. Clashes erupted in Beldanga involving 17 injuries, prompting protests across the state.

Updated: 20-11-2024 18:40 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the West Bengal Police made a preventive arrest of BJP's state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday. The arrest took place in the Krishnanagar area of Nadia district while Majumdar was en route to the violence-hit Beldanga in Murshidabad.

Majumdar, who also serves as the Union minister of state for education, was later released on bail. Officials noted the preventive measure was in accordance with Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, aimed at forestalling cognisable offences.

The arrest led to widespread protests across the state by BJP activists, following clashes in Beldanga between two communities that resulted in 17 injuries. Prohibitory orders and internet suspensions were enforced in the region to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

