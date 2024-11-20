Preventive Arrest Stirs Tensions Amidst Community Clash

In a significant move, the West Bengal Police made a preventive arrest of BJP's state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday. The arrest took place in the Krishnanagar area of Nadia district while Majumdar was en route to the violence-hit Beldanga in Murshidabad.

Majumdar, who also serves as the Union minister of state for education, was later released on bail. Officials noted the preventive measure was in accordance with Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, aimed at forestalling cognisable offences.

The arrest led to widespread protests across the state by BJP activists, following clashes in Beldanga between two communities that resulted in 17 injuries. Prohibitory orders and internet suspensions were enforced in the region to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)