Morning Respite: Manipur Relaxes Prohibitory Orders

Prohibitory orders in five districts of Manipur's Imphal Valley will be relaxed for seven hours each morning to allow residents to purchase essential items. This decision comes amidst improved law and order situation in the districts. Restrictions on gatherings and protests remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to ease residents' access to essential items, authorities have announced that prohibitory orders in Imphal Valley's five districts will be relaxed for seven hours every morning.

According to notifications, this respite, from 5 am to 10 am, is granted due to improved law and order conditions. Residents will have time to buy essentials like medicine and food.

The relaxation does not extend to unlawful gatherings or protests. Prohibitory orders, under Section 163 of the BNSS, were initially enacted due to recent tensions following violence in Jiribam district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

