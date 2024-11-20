Bitcoin Scandal: Political Figures in Hot Water
The Enforcement Directorate in India is investigating a money laundering case involving Bitcoin, political figures, and bureaucrats. Gaurav Mehta's premises were searched in connection to alleged illicit transactions. The probe includes claims of Bitcoin use in Maharashtra political campaigns and links to a large crypto Ponzi scheme.
The Enforcement Directorate is intensifying its investigation into a money laundering case involving Bitcoin transactions allegedly tied to political influence in Maharashtra. Raids were conducted at the residence of Gaurav Mehta in Raipur, suspected of handling illicit Bitcoin transactions, as the political landscape grapples with allegations.
The timing of the raids coincided with the Maharashtra Assembly elections, stirring further controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party released purported evidence suggesting the involvement of notable political figures, including Supriya Sule and Nana Patole, in trying to convert Bitcoins for electoral gains.
The probe is an extension of a major crypto Ponzi scheme case, linked to Gain Bitcoin's alleged mastermind Amit Bhardwaj. Accusations of Bitcoin misuse span election financing to massive fraud, prompting a legal battle involving top actors and their claims against the ED's actions in court.
