Bail Granted to Kuntal Ghosh in West Bengal Recruitment Scam

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, deeply embroiled in a recruitment scam case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kuntal Ghosh, who was detained by the central agency in January 2023, remains in custody due to a related unresolved case filed by the CBI. High Court Justice Suvra Ghosh approved the bail after his plea, requiring him to post a bond of Rs 10 lakh.

The court imposed strict conditions, including passport surrender and mandatory court appearances. Ghosh is accused of exploiting teachers who failed the TET exam by promising school jobs for money, amassing about Rs 20 crore. His association with former TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya and the ongoing inquiry underline the case's complexity.

