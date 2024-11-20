Empowering Votes: Leprosy Patients Cast Votes in Jharkhand

In a historic move, 57 leprosy patients cast their votes for the first time in the Jharkhand assembly elections on Wednesday. The dedicated booth was set up at the Snehpur Community Building, Mihijam, decorated with vibrant confetti and refreshments to accommodate the patients.

Tinku Pandit, a resident of Snehpur leprosy colony, expressed hope for a government that aids the downtrodden. Despite his leprosy, he has yet to receive a pension and demands better housing and utilities. Election officials ensured the patients could vote as part of the 'no voter to be left behind' initiative.

Voter Subhash Patnaik was impressed with the preparations, including food services and medical teams, at the model booth. Due to these efforts, the booth achieved a 100% turnout. The administration is also planning the construction of new housing facilities for the colony residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)