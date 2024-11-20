Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Rajajinagar EV Showroom

An electric vehicle showroom owner, Punith Gowda, was arrested following a fire causing the death of a cashier, Priya. The blaze at the Rajajinagar showroom claimed Priya's life and destroyed 45 scooters. Gowda was accused of negligence, but granted bail after court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a Rajajinagar electric vehicle showroom, resulting in the arrest of its owner, Punith Gowda, following a fatal fire.

The blaze, which erupted on Tuesday evening, claimed the life of 20-year-old Priya, who worked as a cashier at the showroom and tragically got trapped inside.

Police charged Gowda under Section 106 for negligence leading to death, though he was later granted bail. Meanwhile, the fire wreaked havoc, destroying more than 45 electric scooters and leaving Priya's family deeply grief-stricken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

