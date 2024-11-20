Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Rajajinagar EV Showroom

A tragic incident unfolded at a Rajajinagar electric vehicle showroom, resulting in the arrest of its owner, Punith Gowda, following a fatal fire.

The blaze, which erupted on Tuesday evening, claimed the life of 20-year-old Priya, who worked as a cashier at the showroom and tragically got trapped inside.

Police charged Gowda under Section 106 for negligence leading to death, though he was later granted bail. Meanwhile, the fire wreaked havoc, destroying more than 45 electric scooters and leaving Priya's family deeply grief-stricken.

