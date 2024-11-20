Left Menu

Shocking Daylight Attack on Advocate Sparks Political Outrage in Hosur

An advocate was brutally attacked by Ananda Kumar in Hosur due to previous enmity, causing protests among local lawyers. The incident, captured on video, led to political outrage in Tamil Nadu, with criticisms directed at the DMK government over the state's law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An advocate in Hosur was brutally attacked by Ananda Kumar, reportedly due to previous grievances, prompting protests from local lawyers demanding increased protection. The violent act occurred in front of a court complex, captured on video, and circulated widely.

The disturbing footage showed the advocate, Kannan, being attacked multiple times in broad daylight, causing panic among onlookers. Despite their shock, passers-by did not intervene, and it was only later that colleagues rushed him to a hospital where his condition remained critical.

The attack drew considerable political backlash, with parties criticizing the DMK government. BJP state chief K Annamalai heavily condemned the incident, calling attention to poor law and order under DMK. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed concern, highlighting the frequency of such violent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

