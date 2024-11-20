Shocking Daylight Attack on Advocate Sparks Political Outrage in Hosur

An advocate in Hosur was brutally attacked by Ananda Kumar, reportedly due to previous grievances, prompting protests from local lawyers demanding increased protection. The violent act occurred in front of a court complex, captured on video, and circulated widely.

The disturbing footage showed the advocate, Kannan, being attacked multiple times in broad daylight, causing panic among onlookers. Despite their shock, passers-by did not intervene, and it was only later that colleagues rushed him to a hospital where his condition remained critical.

The attack drew considerable political backlash, with parties criticizing the DMK government. BJP state chief K Annamalai heavily condemned the incident, calling attention to poor law and order under DMK. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed concern, highlighting the frequency of such violent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)