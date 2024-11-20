Former MLA Girraj Singh Malinga Surrenders in Assault Case

Girraj Singh Malinga, a former Congress MLA, surrendered to the Dholpur court on Wednesday amid charges of assaulting an electricity department engineer.

Complying with a Supreme Court order, he presented himself to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe court, following months of legal battles and a previously granted bail.

Malinga's arrest stems from accusations dating back to March 2022, when he allegedly assaulted engineer Harshadipati Valmiki, leading to a series of legal actions, ultimately culminating in the Supreme Court upholding the high court's bail cancellation.

