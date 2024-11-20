Former MLA Girraj Singh Malinga Surrenders in Assault Case
Girraj Singh Malinga, former Congress MLA, surrendered to a court in Dholpur over an assault case against an engineer. Initially granted bail, his appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court, enforcing his surrender. He was sent to judicial custody, following the cancellation of his bail by the high court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Girraj Singh Malinga, a former Congress MLA, surrendered to the Dholpur court on Wednesday amid charges of assaulting an electricity department engineer.
Complying with a Supreme Court order, he presented himself to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe court, following months of legal battles and a previously granted bail.
Malinga's arrest stems from accusations dating back to March 2022, when he allegedly assaulted engineer Harshadipati Valmiki, leading to a series of legal actions, ultimately culminating in the Supreme Court upholding the high court's bail cancellation.
