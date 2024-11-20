Left Menu

Former MLA Girraj Singh Malinga Surrenders in Assault Case

Girraj Singh Malinga, former Congress MLA, surrendered to a court in Dholpur over an assault case against an engineer. Initially granted bail, his appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court, enforcing his surrender. He was sent to judicial custody, following the cancellation of his bail by the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:30 IST
Former MLA Girraj Singh Malinga Surrenders in Assault Case
  • Country:
  • India

Girraj Singh Malinga, a former Congress MLA, surrendered to the Dholpur court on Wednesday amid charges of assaulting an electricity department engineer.

Complying with a Supreme Court order, he presented himself to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe court, following months of legal battles and a previously granted bail.

Malinga's arrest stems from accusations dating back to March 2022, when he allegedly assaulted engineer Harshadipati Valmiki, leading to a series of legal actions, ultimately culminating in the Supreme Court upholding the high court's bail cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024