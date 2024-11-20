Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Illegal Deforestation in Gujarat

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Gujarat, Delhi, and Haryana as part of a money laundering probe involving illegal deforestation. The case centers on criminals smuggling Khair wood from Gujarat's wildlife sanctuaries, leading to environmental damage. The operation seized cash, digital devices, and incriminating documents.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:43 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated extensive searches across multiple states in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. The probe focuses on a group of Gujarat-based criminals who are accused of illegally cutting down trees within wildlife sanctuaries and forests across the state.

The authorities executed raids at 13 locations spanning Gujarat, Delhi, and Haryana, resulting in the seizure of Rs 30 lakh in unexplained cash, several digital devices, and a collection of incriminating documents, as stated by the central investigation agency.

This investigation stems from a complaint filed by the Range Forest Officer of the Mandvi South range within the Surat forest division, alleging the illegal smuggling of Khair wood. Key figures, including Mustaq Adam Tasiya and Mohd. Tahir Ahmed Hussain, are accused of illegally cutting and selling Khair wood, thus damaging the region's wildlife habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

