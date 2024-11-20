Delhi Police Enforces Ban on Online Firecracker Sales

The Delhi Police has issued a directive to halt the online sale of firecrackers in the national capital. This measure affects e-commerce websites and social media platforms following a comprehensive ban by the Delhi government on all firecracker activities until January 1, 2025.

On November 19, the police communicated their directive via email to relevant platforms, instructing them to cease listing and disable sales and delivery services of firecrackers for Delhi residents. This action aims to enforce the recent ban effectively throughout the region.

E-commerce platforms are required to implement location-based restrictions and inform their customers about the prohibition. They must ensure their delivery partners comply by not accepting or transporting any firecracker consignments within Delhi. A written confirmation of compliance has been requested by the authorities.

