The Silent Crisis: Underage Girls Kidnapped and Forcibly Married
A 10-year-old Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh province was rescued after being kidnapped, forcibly converted, and married to a Muslim man. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of abductions and forced marriages of young Hindu girls in the region. Another 15-year-old girl is still missing.
In a tragic turn of events, a 10-year-old Hindu girl was rescued from her captors in Pakistan's Sindh province after being abducted and forcibly married to a Muslim man. This alarming incident highlights an ongoing problem in which young Hindu girls are subjected to similar fates in the rural areas of Sindh.
Shiva Kachhi, President of the Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, has reported an unsettling case where a 15-year-old Hindu girl was abducted and married to a 50-year-old man. This case has yet to see a resolution, underscoring the complex challenges faced by minority communities in the region.
Authorities intervened in the case of the 10-year-old girl after local officials, including SSP police officer Anwar Ali Talpur, responded to concerns raised by community members. While one girl has returned home, advocacy groups remain vigilant as efforts continue to combat this distressing pattern of abduction and forced conversion.
