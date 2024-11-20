Conditional Bail for Key Figure in West Bengal School Scam

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has granted conditional bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress youth leader and a prime accused in the West Bengal school recruitment scam.

Although Ghosh remains behind bars due to another pending CBI case, the court has set specific conditions for his bail. These include surrendering his passport, mandatory court appearances, and abstaining from tampering with evidence or intimidating witnesses.

This case has drawn widespread attention due to its links to high-profile figures and the alleged exchange of large sums of money for teaching positions in West Bengal schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)