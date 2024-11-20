Left Menu

Conditional Bail for Key Figure in West Bengal School Scam

The Calcutta High Court granted conditional bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a key accused in the West Bengal school recruitment scam. Although he remains in jail due to a pending CBI case, the court imposed several bail conditions, including surrendering his passport and appearing at court hearings. The trial is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has granted conditional bail to Kuntal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress youth leader and a prime accused in the West Bengal school recruitment scam.

Although Ghosh remains behind bars due to another pending CBI case, the court has set specific conditions for his bail. These include surrendering his passport, mandatory court appearances, and abstaining from tampering with evidence or intimidating witnesses.

This case has drawn widespread attention due to its links to high-profile figures and the alleged exchange of large sums of money for teaching positions in West Bengal schools.

