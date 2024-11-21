Left Menu

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Resumes Operations After Security Scare

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is set to return to normal operations on Thursday following a security threat. The embassy was closed, and staff were told to shelter in place after Ukraine used American missiles against Russia, raising tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is set to resume normal operations at its embassy in Kyiv after a security threat temporarily disrupted activities. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the update during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The embassy was closed the previous day, with employees advised to shelter in place. The closure came in the wake of Ukraine's use of American missiles to target Russia, which Moscow has termed an escalation in the ongoing war.

This move to reopen the embassy underscores the delicate balance of international relations amid heightened tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

