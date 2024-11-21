U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Resumes Operations After Security Scare

The United States is set to resume normal operations at its embassy in Kyiv after a security threat temporarily disrupted activities. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the update during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The embassy was closed the previous day, with employees advised to shelter in place. The closure came in the wake of Ukraine's use of American missiles to target Russia, which Moscow has termed an escalation in the ongoing war.

This move to reopen the embassy underscores the delicate balance of international relations amid heightened tensions in the region.

