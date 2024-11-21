Stalemate in Gaza: Hostage Negotiations and Diplomatic Deadlock

Hamas' acting Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, declared on Wednesday that a hostages-for-prisoners swap with Israel would not occur unless the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory comes to an end. In a televised interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Hayya emphasized that ending the war is crucial for any negotiations to succeed.

Hayya, who has been leading negotiations with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, attributed the stalemate to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he claims is responsible for hindering progress. The negotiations remain deadlocked despite ongoing contact with international mediators.

Egypt and Qatar have played central roles as ceasefire mediators, yet without significant willingness from both sides, their efforts may falter. Hamas has welcomed Egypt's post-war proposal for a joint administration with Fatah, while Israel remains firm that Hamas should not govern Gaza post-conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)