Stalemate in Gaza: Hostage Negotiations and Diplomatic Deadlock

Hamas' leader Khalil al-Hayya stated that there would be no hostages-for-prisoners swap with Israel until the war ends. Talks are stalled due to lack of progress from both sides. Hamas welcomed Egypt's proposal for a joint administrative committee with Fatah to govern Gaza post-war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas' acting Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, declared on Wednesday that a hostages-for-prisoners swap with Israel would not occur unless the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory comes to an end. In a televised interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Hayya emphasized that ending the war is crucial for any negotiations to succeed.

Hayya, who has been leading negotiations with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, attributed the stalemate to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he claims is responsible for hindering progress. The negotiations remain deadlocked despite ongoing contact with international mediators.

Egypt and Qatar have played central roles as ceasefire mediators, yet without significant willingness from both sides, their efforts may falter. Hamas has welcomed Egypt's post-war proposal for a joint administration with Fatah, while Israel remains firm that Hamas should not govern Gaza post-conflict.

