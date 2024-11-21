Left Menu

Musk and Ramaswamy's Vision for Government Overhaul

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead a government efficiency panel aiming to reduce federal workforce size and regulations. Guided by recent Supreme Court rulings, the panel seeks to challenge existing rules and potentially cut federal spending significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 04:50 IST
Musk and Ramaswamy's Vision for Government Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to head a government efficiency panel. The duo plans to leverage recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings to curtail federal agency powers and eliminate regulations they deem excessive and inefficient.

Musk, renowned as Tesla and SpaceX's CEO, alongside Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential hopeful and founder of Roivant Sciences, are spearheading this initiative. With the panel, they aim to shrink the federal workforce and dismantle existing regulations, drawing widespread attention and media coverage.

Their efforts are based on two recent Supreme Court rulings that limit federal agency authority, despite criticisms from experts. As Trump prepares to take office, the panel is expected to release initial reports by July 4, 2026, with Trump poised to take swift executive action to pause regulatory enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024