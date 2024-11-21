Musk and Ramaswamy's Vision for Government Overhaul

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to head a government efficiency panel. The duo plans to leverage recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings to curtail federal agency powers and eliminate regulations they deem excessive and inefficient.

Musk, renowned as Tesla and SpaceX's CEO, alongside Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential hopeful and founder of Roivant Sciences, are spearheading this initiative. With the panel, they aim to shrink the federal workforce and dismantle existing regulations, drawing widespread attention and media coverage.

Their efforts are based on two recent Supreme Court rulings that limit federal agency authority, despite criticisms from experts. As Trump prepares to take office, the panel is expected to release initial reports by July 4, 2026, with Trump poised to take swift executive action to pause regulatory enforcement.

